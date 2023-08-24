Galilea District Welcomes Pastor Oduro and Family

The Galilea District in the Downtown-Ofaakor Area of The Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, organised a mammoth service to officially welcome their new District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, and his family.

Officiated by Pastor Andrews Owusu with assistance from Pastor Bernard Kwarteng (New Amanfrom District Minister), the service, which took place at the Galilea Central Assembly auditorium, attracted a high turnout.

Exhorting the congregants on the topic: “But the Lord Stood With Me,” culled from 2 Timothy 4:1-5;17, Pastor Andrews Owusu mentioned that the God, who has called Christians into His vineyard is faithful and will never let them down.

“Though the task is highly challenging, the Lord stands with us and strengthens us to accomplish what He has entrusted to us,” he stressed.

He explained that Christians have been tasked to preach the word in favourable or unfavourable season, rebuke, correct, and encourage with great patience and teaching.

According to him, this age is fulfilling a biblical prophecy of people with itching ears eager to hear all sorts of things, especially things that suit their interests, highlighting the need for Christians to stand on their grounds to teach sound doctrines and speak the truth at all times.

“We must work according to the will of God, but not to fulfill the will and the desires of men,” he stated whilst admonishing the congregants to exercise self-control and be sober in their Christian service.

Concluding his sermon, Pastor Andrews Owusu, who is the Area Secretary read Isaiah 58:7-12, and urged Christians to love one another and live in unity to progress the kingdom business.

Pastor Charles Oduro is married to Mrs. Gladys Oduro with four children. He was called into the full-time ministry of the Church from Bohyen District in 2003 and has since pastored in the following districts: Kajaji, Adansi Asokwa, Koforidua Old Estate, and Yennyawoso.

He takes over from Pastor Kwasi Afoakwa-Duah, who has also been transferred to Takoradi New Site District.

Present to grace the occasion were the Area pastorate and their spouses, among others.