Gallery: Central Region marks 66th Independence Day in Cape Coast

Political and traditional leaders, pupils and students, security services, various identifiable groups as well as individuals gathered at the historic Victoria Park in the Central Regional capital’s ancient city of Cape Coast to celebrate the 66th Independence Day.

On parade were five security contingents from the Army, Police Service, Prison Service, Fire Service, and the Immigration Service.

There were also five school cadet corps from the Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Wesley Girls Senior High School, Effutu Senior High Technical School, and Cape Coast Technical Institute as well as 20 other participating schools.

The 66th Independence Day celebration is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Destiny”.

Here are some moments captured by the Ghana News Agency at Victoria Park.