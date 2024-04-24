GAMA-SWP builds capacity for WASH delegates from STMA

A 14 member delegation from the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has undergone a two-day learning programme under the auspices of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Water and Sanitation Project (GAMA-SWP) in Accra.

The programmme seeks to build the capacity of delegates to ensure that the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6.

Government quest to improve sanitation and water supply in the GAMA-SWP attracted a sum of $150 million World Bank grant in August, 2014 to support communities with inadequate WASH facilities and projects.

Addressing the media, the Project Coordinator of GAMA, Sanitation and Water Project, Ing. George Aseidu said as the SDGs deadline approaches it is prudent to scale up WASH operations in the bid to construct more toilets as well as provide sanitation and water services in deprive communities.

He said the GAMA have provided water to close to 16000 household impacting on 500,000 low- income communities, adding that it has further constructed 596 school toilets and expanded also the sewage systems in Ashaiman, Tema and its environs.

“The construction of household toilets has immensely reduced open defecation in the Greater Accra Region”, he said and however explained that the project has brought sanity in behavioral change among the populace.

He said government in collaboration with the World Bank and other donor partners are working fervently to introduce a sustainable WASH programme to support the country in its effort to achieve the SDG 6 and said the move ties into the Ghana WASH sector Development programme which was introduced in the year 2023 and also forms part of the effort to provide household toilets across the country.

He however commended the media for its Indepth reportage on WASH programmes and assured that periodic engagement with the media will be enhance through training and capacity building and urged political parties to include WASH programmes in their respective manifestos particularly in the upcoming 2024 general electives.

For his part, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mulmin Issah expressed his gratitude to GAMA-SWP and said the knowledge acquired will be put to good use in the WASH sector.

Report by Ben LARYEA