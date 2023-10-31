GAMA, WAG, WVI honoured at MOLE Conference

A number of institutions were recognized on Monday for their immense contribution towards the development of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in Ghana during the 34TH MOLE WASH Conference that is underway in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The institutions were also recognized for their continued sponsoring of the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) over the years towards the organization of the MOLE WASH Conferences.

The headline sponsors were the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA SWP), Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL), and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

WaterAid Ghana (WAG) and Global Communities were the Gold Sponsors, while Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Plan International, IRC, and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) also received awards as Silver Sponsors.

World Vision Ghana (WVG), Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), SNV, and the SAHA Group were recognised as Bronze sponsors.

The institutions received plaques and citations for their continued support for the MOLE WASH conferences.