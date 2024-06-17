Gambaga Witch Camp and Ghana’s Perception of Lodges

Ghana just witnessed the splendid 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei-Tutu 2 as the 16th Asantehene.

His anniversary would also mark his 25th anniversary in the Masonic Lodge.

Certainly, the members of the Fraternal Order ensured their presence was felt, and rightfully so with the grandiose celebration in the Nana Sir Agyeman-Prempeh 2 Masonic Hall. The elegance of the event by the blue-aproned ‘Brothers’ may be understated, especially with the possible appearance of a red-aproned ‘Companion’ as members of the York Rite refer to each other.

This impressive presence of the red-regalia nobleman could not be underestimated either; For even George Washington, the first American President and one of the most famous Masons to have ever lived could only manage to get to the highest height of ‘Master Mason.’ Hopefully, members of other Orders like the Odd-Fellows and Knights of Columbus (Marshals) are taking notes.

It is also true that here in Ghana, many people view fraternal organizations commonly called lodges as cults and secret societies associated with all forms of evil deeds that must be shunned at all costs; In short, those who belong to Lodges in Ghana are perceived as wizards or something worse than wizards.

Erroneous or not, that is the reality in the eyes of many Ghanaians, although, the members of these fraternities and sororities would beg to differ just like the predominantly Ghanaian women designated as witches who are ostracized and packed into witchcraft prisons and penitentiaries would vehemently deny the tag.

Gambaga Witch Camp

Gambaga Witch Camp the most popular of these prisons was originally established in the 18th century in the township of Gambaga in the North East Region to protect mostly women accused of witchcraft. The inmates included predominantly mothers and grandmothers who bore the brunt of other peoples’ misfortune. To save them from lynchings and other barbaric acts, the camp was established to house the victims of such circumstances. That was then and this is now and the Gambaga Witch Camp and others like it should all be disbanded and possibly designated as tourist sites with their history told similarly to that of Salem, Massachusetts.

Economic Benefits

It is interesting that here in Ghana only the downtrodden end up as witches/wizards. Indeed, even if they are witches, we as Ghanaians would benefit immensely from their unique art judging from the huge fandom and economic might the Harry Potter series has generated for economies in other jurisdictions. Why waste talent when we keep running to the IMF and other financial institutions every second for peanuts?

The camps must be disbanded immediately and possibly designated as tourist sites to help boost the local economy or the inmates replaced with politicians, pastors, imams, traditional priests other public and private servants whose deeds are far more evil and costly than the mostly mothers and grandmothers trapped in these places.

Witchcraft and LGBT

Again, these witch camps must be disbanded immediately and the public, especially, those in these areas re-educated. Intense and aggressive social education and public broadcasting must be employed.

Additionally, lawmakers like Afenyo-Markin and Xavier Sosu who pride themselves as human rights advocates could lead the charge together with their allies both local and international including various nonprofits and CSOs. Although the financial rewards for saving witches may be limited or close to nil, we all witnessed the passion exhibited by some lawmakers and advocates during the debate on LGBT. The same level of passion and tenacity could be extremely useful to the witches and wizards trapped in witchcraft prisons and penitentiaries across the nation.

In Conclusion, this writer wishes to emphasize that this is the 21st Century; If men and women in Ghana could be proud of the affiliation and association with ‘Foreign Witchcraft’ as many Ghanaians perceive fraternal orders and sororities, and the penetration of a man’s anus by another man; Then the witches and wizards in Gambaga and other places in Ghana must be highly regarded. Disband All Witch Camps Now!

To quote a wise Ghanaian lady who once lived, speaking in the pigin lingua; ‘Chaley We Come from Far but We Get Very Far Go.’

GYE NYAME!