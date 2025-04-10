Gambia Adopts Ghana’s Big Data Model

The Gambia has dispatched a high‑level delegation to Ghana to study its advanced use of Big Data and mobile phone information in national statistics, aiming to strengthen its own data governance and economic planning frameworks.

Led by officials from the Gambia Bureau of Statistics and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the team visited Accra’s National Communications Authority to explore practical methods for integrating non‑traditional data sources into public policy.

The visit was arranged by the Ghana Statistical Service, which has emerged as a regional leader in digital data innovation. Dr Peter Takyi Peprah, director for methods and standards at the service, said that Ghana’s progress rests on proactive cross‑sector collaboration—a blueprint that could be adopted across West Africa.

Suleman Salifu, deputy director general at the National Communications Authority, welcomed the Gambian team and stressed that reliable data must be matched with strong privacy safeguards. “You cannot build a thriving digital economy without public trust,” he said.

Solo Sima, deputy director general at PURA, praised Ghana’s forward‑looking regulatory approach and openness in sharing operational models. He noted that the lessons learned could inform The Gambia’s efforts to modernize its regulatory and statistical frameworks in line with its broader digital agenda.

Discussions covered data governance models, privacy protections, inter‑agency coordination and the evolving role of communications regulators in facilitating data‑sharing agreements between telecom providers and statistical offices.

The engagement forms part of a broader trend among African nations to leverage Big Data and emerging technologies for smarter governance, improved public services and enhanced economic planning. As digital transformation accelerates across the continent, partnerships like this highlight the critical interplay between regulators and statisticians to ensure innovation aligns with privacy and public trust. By drawing on Ghana’s experience with mobile phone data for poverty mapping and urban planning, The Gambia may set a precedent for evidence‑based policymaking in West Africa, reinforcing the region’s drive towards data‑driven development.