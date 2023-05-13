Gambia, ECOWAS converge over recommendations of the TRRC

H.E. Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of The Gambia, was joined by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and other members of the Gambian Government; Ministers and Senior officials and Development partners in the Gambia at a National Stakeholders and donor roundtable on the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

The event was held to kick start a 9m US Dollar project mainly funded by the EU to be implemented by the UNDP.

President Barrow confirmed his government’s commitment to the reparations process and peace in The Gambia.

In his statement, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission emphasised the importance of peace in the Gambia and indeed in all ECOWAS Member States for the Region to achieve political stability and economic integration.