Gambia Gives Approval to Zeepay

Zeepay, the African fintech leader and game-changer in the mobile money space, has received regulatory approval to bring its revolutionary mobile money services to Gambia, making it the fourth country, alongside Ghana, Zambia, and Ivory Coast.

This marks another significant milestone, as it continues to disrupt the traditional financial services sector and bring innovative and accessible financial solutions to Africa.

At a time when Africa is focusing on the integration of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and financial inclusion, Zeepay’s entry into the Gambian market is a welcome development. With its award-winning fintech platform, Zeepay is transforming the way Gambians send and receive money, both domestically and internationally.

The company’s partnership with MoneyGram, a global provider of money transfer and financial services, will enable Gambians to receive money directly into their Zeepay wallet and send money to over 150 countries, making cross-border transactions easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Zeepay’s mission is to bring financial services to underserved communities, and we are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge mobile money solutions to Gambia and further drive financial inclusion for all,” said Andrew Takyi-Appiah, founder of Zeepay. “Our innovative fintech platform opens up the local market and creates interoperability between wallet-to-bank and bank-to-wallet transactions, making financial services accessible to everyone.”

This far, Zeepay has transacted over $5.2 billion in remittances and transfers across its footprints in Africa and around the world, in collaboration with its partners. Ghana alone accounts for a whopping $4.2 billion. Meanwhile, Gambia is its second biggest market, accounting for $574 million over the period.

The rapid growth of Zeepay is a testament to the company’s innovative partnerships and the tenacity of its founder, Andrew Takyi-Appiah. Despite global economic challenges, Zeepay remains focused on its mission of bringing financial services to communities that have been left behind by traditional financial institutions.

“We are moving forward,” Mr.Kwesi Yankey, Board Chairman, said. “And we look forward to entering even more markets in 2023.”

Zeepay is well on its way to become the biggest mobile money company in Africa by geography; and the company could as well become one of the first fintech unicorns in Ghana.