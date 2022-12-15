Gambia lifts COVID-related entry restrictions

The Gambian government announced Tuesday the lifting of all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including the provision of negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and vaccination certificates.

“In consultation with the special cabinet sub-committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, the president has decided to lift all the public health emergency restrictions,” the statement issued late Tuesday said.

“Therefore, all arrivals in land borders, airport and seaport will no longer be required to present a negative PCR test or vaccination certificate for entry,” the statement said.

The west African nation is currently in its tourism season, with more arrivals of tourists expected to reach their peak in December and January.

Tourism is the second biggest contributor to Gambia's economy after agriculture.