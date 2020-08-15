Gambian Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 66 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,689 in the small continental African country.

In its update report, the ministry said that 66 new cases were confirmed positive out of 155 laboratory tests received.

About 20 of the news cases are frontline health workers, the ministry noted.

Besides the 66 new cases, the Gambia also recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths, bring the death toll to 54, a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries to date reached 347 after 43 more patients were discharged from the treatment centers.

The country currently has 345 people in quarantine, 1,288 active cases, 164 probable cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Gambian President Adama Barrow said Friday night that he was concerned about the recent increase of coronavirus cases in the country, describing it as a cause for alarm.

In his speech to the Nation, Barrow revealed that the pandemic has derailed the country’s development agenda, challenged the health system and undermined the economic growth.

“Our GDP indicators have become unrealistic; trade has slowed down and many young people are now unemployed. In one way or another, we are all affected by the global Coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Enditem