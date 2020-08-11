The Gambia reported on Tuesday a record of nine COVID-19 related death, bringing the death toll to 32 since the beginning of the health crisis in the tiny West African country on March 17.

“Nine COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, the highest documented one-day jump in coronavirus deaths to date, bringing the total registered by the country to 32,” the Ministry of Health said.

The report also revealed the confirmation of 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,346 in the country.

The ministry also added that six patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 227.