Gambian delegation on study tour in Botswana

A delegation from Gambia led by the Minister of Public Service Baboucarr Bouy arrived in Botswana Sunday on a study tour of public administration.

The Gambian delegation will be embarking on a study tour and benchmarking to learn from Botswana on issues including integrated personnel and information systems, citizen-state engagement processes, and performance management systems.

Speaking at the reception, Botswana’s Minister for State President Kabo Morwaeng expressed appreciation to the Gambian delegation for deeming Botswana to be worthy of this important benchmarking opportunity.

“It is indeed a vote of confidence in Botswana’s public administration. I believe the respective host organizations and departments will meet your expectations,” Morwaeng said, highlighting the importance of cementing the relations that exist between the two countries by forming collaborations through importing and exporting rice and beef between the two countries.

The Gambian Minister said with their newly established ministry in April 2022, they are trying to find their feet and direction, adding that they hope they will leave with great lessons that will satisfy their needs. “We chose Botswana as our destination of benchmarking following serious consideration to such processes of determining effective governments in the continent,” he said.

The study tour starts Monday and will end Friday. Enditem