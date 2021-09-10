Gambian president hails China’s role in country’s development

Gambian President Adama Barrow hailed China’s contribution to his country’s development in his annual State of Nation Address on Thursday.

“Under the framework of FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation), the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of The Gambia signed, in June 2020, an agreement on economic and technical cooperation.

In addition, the Chinese government provided a grant of 300 million yuan (about 46 million U.S. dollars) for the National Transmission and Distribution Project. This is a top priority for my administration,” President Barrow said.

He also hailed the Chinese government for financing and constructing a 250-meter bridge and a 170-meter bridge in Basse and Fatoto respectively, adding that both of the projects have been completed. Enditem