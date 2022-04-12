Gambian president hails diversity in parliamentary elections outcome

The Gambian president Adama Barrow has on Monday hailed the outcome of the national assembly elections which took place on Saturday, indicating that diversity in representation is good for democracy.

“Based on party affiliation and trust for some independent candidates, Gambians have duly elected their representatives; nonetheless, we expect all the successful candidates to work together as a legislative body to promote and serve the national interest,” Barrow says in a televised address on Monday evening from State House in Banjul.

He said the election of diverse political party representatives and independent candidates from different backgrounds is an indication of a vibrant democracy.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has gained a simple minority lead in the legislature after collecting victories from only 18 constituencies out of 53 seats with the remaining seats distributed among 4 parties and 12 independent candidates. Enditem