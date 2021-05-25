Gambian President Adama Barrow declared Monday that the national guard of the Gambia Armed Forces have been on standby to assume police duties to tackle the upsurge of deadly crimes.

Some individuals and groups in Gambia were “taking advantage of the prevailing free and democratic environment” his government allowed since 2017 to unleash violent assaults, Barrow said in a televised statement.

These crimes include illegal possession of arms, robbery, burglary and rape, “some of which tragically ends in fatalities. This must stop and must stop immediately,” he noted.

Barrow said that the military, in addition to the police, will protect the lives and properties in the country.The Gambia Police Force’s recent operation to bust criminals fell short of meeting the public expectation. Barrow said the police capacity will be enhanced via training and equipment.