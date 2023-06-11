Gambian president unveils economic recovery plans

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia delivered the annual State of the Nation address on Thursday outlining the government’s economic recovery plans.

Addressing lawmakers in Banjul, the capital city, Barrow reported on the state of implementation of various initiatives in such areas as agriculture, infrastructure, education, tourism and fisheries.

He said the Ukraine-Russia conflict has led to an increase in the prices of basic commodities such as food and fuel.

“The increase in global oil prices put pressure on the government and forced us to subsidise fuel to lower the high pump prices. This had a negative impact on domestic revenue mobilization and the 2022 national budget,” he said.

However, he said, the government’s new development strategy will ease the problems.

“Apart from the government’s commitment to the Medium-Term Economic Fiscal Framework (2023-2026) to improve macro-fiscal stability, the new Green Recovery-Focused National Development Plan has cabinet approval, and preparations are underway to launch it,” Barrow said.

The plan will guide development interventions in the medium-term while also considering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, and the ECOWAS Vision 2030 priorities, he said. Enditem