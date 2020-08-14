Gambian Ministry of Health reported 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,623 in the tiny West African country.

According to the ministry, out of the 139 tests results received from two labs, 67 were identified as new contaminations.

The ministry announced that 37 patients were discharged from treatment centers, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 304.

However, the death toll related to COVID-19 continued to rise with seven additional fatalities registered. With a total of 50 deaths, The Gambia now has a death rate of 3.1 percent, higher than the 2.8 percent on Thursday.

In its daily update report, the ministry noted that 65 percent of the patients in the country are under 40 years old, which reminds people that COVID-19 is not a disease just for the elderly. Enditem