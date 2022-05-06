Gambo Adjudged VGMA Unsung Act Of The Year

History has been made as the efforts of highly talented Ghanaian trap rapper, Gambo in promoting the beautiful side of Ghana to the rest of the world through his classic music videos begin to yield dividends.

The versatile musician, Gambo has won the Unsung Act of The Year for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He beat competition from several other artistes, demonstrating his relevance in the Ghanaian music industry over a short period of time.

The controversial musician, Gambo has come to be loved for marketing the beautiful side of Ghana in music videos, always urging his fellow musicians to do good music videos, showcasing that life in Ghana is good.

VGMA is the biggest music awards platform in Ghana.

This year is Gambo’s first shot at VGMA and he has not disappointed his fans.

Positive media relations

Gambo has since his emergence onto the Ghanaian music scene, resisted the temptation of using his talent to disrespect the media. He has actually built a healthy relationship with journalists across Ghana, drumming home the need for journalists and musicians to work together to better market Ghana to the rest of the world.

Working closely with over 200 media houses, among them being over 100 radio stations and 30 TV stations in Accra, kumasi, takoradi and Volta region, Gambo has built a solid brand and reputation for himself since first emerging on the Ghanaian music scene in 2020 with his hit single: ‘Kwacha’.



The ‘Drip’ rapper enjoyed over 75 appearances in 2021 including performances on

-RAPPERHOLIC

-Shatta Wale show (freedom wave concert

– R2BEES and fans

-EL Bar 6 concert

-Promise land king Promise

Gambo has always strived to showcase the positive side of Ghana in his music videos. He believes musicians in Ghana must invest heavily in producing quality and classic music videos and projecting Ghana as a land of opportunities.

Earlier in 2021 on the 28th of February Gambo released the official video for his single ‘Drip’ believed to be the number one most expensive music video for 2021.

Drip was one of the fine tunes off Gambo’s ‘New Era’ Extended Play.

Drip was Produced by fortune Dane Mixed by mike millz, and its video was shot

by skyface, Featuring Edem

Staring Moesha & shugatti and Dj Memsah. Drip’s video

was shot at a 5 start venue at the Kempinski Hotel and

Premiered at 4syte TV in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021.

‘Drip’ saw Gambo recruiting the services of celebrated Ghanaian recording artist, Ayigbe Edem.

The premiere attracted several A-list artists, with live performances from Kechi and others. ‘Drip’ was the first song off Gambo’s Extended Play. The banger is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack.

The video perfectly showcases the luxurious side of Ghana, and is comparable to music videos of top American recording artists.

The EP was launched on April 9, 2021.