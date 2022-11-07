Gambo & Friends concerts to Promote youth entrepreneurship

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, is set to light up Ashongman in Accra and Old Tafo in Kumasi, with what are expected to be one of the hugely patronized musical concerts this December.

Several artists are lined up to performance at the concert.

Among the artists billed to perform are: veteran musician Ayigbe Edem, Mr. Drew, Keche, Kofi Jamar, Strongman and Tulenkay. Several surprise artists are billed to also perform.

The ‘Gambo & Friends’ Concert’ is scheduled to kick off at 7pm on December 2, 2022. The first concert will take place at the Old Ashongman School Park. Gambo will then headline another concert at Old Tafo, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on December 16, 2022 beginning 7pm as well.

The concerts, aimed at *promoting youth entrepreneurship and talent development for a better life*, is being organized by Gambo’s record label, BlackMob.

Gambo, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Unsung Artist of the Year will be performing several of his hit songs including ‘Boys Aye Wild’, ‘Drip’, ‘Settle’ and his recently released track ‘We Outside’.