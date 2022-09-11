Gambo Is Favorite To Win GMA UK Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

Highly-talented Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, appears the favorite to win the Ghana Music Awards United Kingdom ( GMA UK) 2022 Uncovered Artiste Of The Year award.

The ‘Boys Aye Wild’ and ‘Settle’ hitmaker was nominated for the ‘Uncovered Artiste Of The Year’ alongside a number of other artistes.

Gambo is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Act of the Year.

And he appears the favorite to win the GMA UK 2022 Uncovered Artiste Of The Year award.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place before the close of the year and it is coming after Gambo registered his presence in East Africa, having collaborated recently with Tazanian musician, Young Daresalama, on a track titled: ‘Sio Simple’.

Gambo has other hit songs including ‘Drip’ – on which he recruited the services of Ayigbe Edem, – as well as ‘Kwacha.’

Among all the nominees for the GMA UK Uncovered Artiste Of The Year, Gambo stands tall and he is unarguably the favorite musician to win the coveted award.

The GMA UK 2022 ceremony is slated to take place in October and it will be no surprise to see Gambo walking home as the Uncovered Artiste Of The Year, as he has made very positive contributions to the development of the Ghana music industry since his entry a few years ago.

His music videos are well known for changing the status quo, marketing the best parts of Ghana, and showcasing to the rest of the world that life is worth living and enjoying in Ghana.

About The GMA UK 2022

The nominees for this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK were announced in Accra in July.

Kuami Eugene has received seven nominations ahead of this year’s awards.

Now in their sixth year, the awards, organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, celebrate outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artists at home and in the UK, while facilitating an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange. The date of the awards ceremony has not been finalised yet but will be announced in due course.

Black Sherif leads this year’s nominations with 11, followed by KiDi with 9 and Kuami Eugene with seven. The three are also up for the coveted Artist of the Year Award, and face competition from last year’s winner, Diana Hamilton, as well as King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Akwaboah and Celestine Donkor.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Hiplife/ Hip hop Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

Amerado

Sarkodie

D-Black

Medikal

Hiplife/ Hip hop Song of the Year

Abotr3 (Patience) – Amerado ft. Black Sherif

Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

Second Sermon – Black Sherif

Asuoden – Sista Afia ft. Kuami Eugene

Heat – Wendy Shay

Kweku The Traveller – Black Sherif

Anadwo – Kwame Yesu ft Black Sherif & Kimilist

Sika – Kimilist ft. Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu

Holy F4K – Smallgod x Ivorian Doll x Vic Mensa x Black Sherif x Kwaku DMC

22 In Two’s – Ball J

Highlife Song of the Year

Tena Fie – Kuami Eugene

Thy Grace (Part 1) – Kofi Kinaata

Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi

Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

Jonathan – AK Songstress

Eboso – R2Bees

Emelia – Emelia Brobbey

Praise – Fameye

Highlife Artist of the Year

Kofi Kinaata

Cina Soul

Akwaboah

Kuami Eugene

Fameye

Kwabena Kwabena

Sista Afia

Gospel Song of the Year

Awurade Ye – Diana Hamilton

Oluwa Is Involved – Joyce Blessing

The Glory – Obaapa Christy

Enyo – Bethel Revival ft. Joe Mettle

Yahweh – Akesse Brempong ft. MOGmusic

3y3 Woaa (It’s You) – Empress Gifty

Only You – Celestine Donkor

His Glory – Ohemaa Mercy

Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik

Piesie Esther – Wobɛdi Adanseɛ

Gospel Artist of the Year

Empress Gifty

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy

MOGmusic

Reggae/ Dancehall artist of the Year

Shatta Wale

Samini

Epixode

Stonebwoy

Larusso

Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

Touch It – KiDi

Best Life – Shatta Wale

New Gen – Stonebwoy

Picture – Samini ft. Efya

Greedy Men – Stonebwoy

Odeshi – Epixode

Bunker – Kuami Eugene

Send Dem – Larruso

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Kelvyn Boy

S3fa

King Promise

KiDi

Mr Drew

Darkovibes

Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Afrobeats Song of the Year

E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy

Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

Choplife – King Promise ft. Patoranking

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido

Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

S3K3 – Mr Drew

Male Vocalist of the Year

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

Luigi Maclean – Mala

King Promise – Slow Down

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi (My Help)

KiDi – Bad Things

Female Vocalist of the Year

Cina Soul – OMG

Esther Godwyl – Faithful God

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Diana Hamiliton – Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)

Niiella – Where You Are

Instrumentalist of the Year

Emmanuel Afreh

George Osei Agyekum

Emmanuel Bludo

Bright Osei

Owuraku

Dominic Quarshie

Dan Grahl

Francis Kweku Osei

Kwame Yeboah

Jo Oware

Songwriter of the Year

Akwaboah – Obiaa

Fameye – Praise

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace (Part 1)

Bullet – Heat (for Wendy Shay)

Minister OJ – ‎Meduru (I Will Get There)

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Best Rapper of the Year

Rollies & Cigars – Sarkodie

Last Verse – Strongman

The Throne – Amerado

5th August – Lyrical Joe

Wudini Anthem – Obibini

No Fear – M.anifest ft. Vic Mensa & Moliy

Best Collaboration of the Year

Obia – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido

Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

Choplife – King Promise ft. Patoranking

Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr. Drew

Stubborn Acadamy – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale

Abotr3 (Patience) – Amerado ft. Black Sherif

SIKA remix – Sista Afia ft. Sarkodie & Kweku Flick

New Artist of the Year

Mona 4Reall

Black Sherif

Efe Grace

Scott Evans

Lady Opheilia

Jayana

Kimilist

Malcom Nuna

Most Popular Song of the Year

Touch It – KiDi

Praise – Fameye

Kwaku The Traveller – Black Sherif

Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

Second Sermon – Black Sherif

Sugarcane – Camidoh f Phantom

Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy

Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

King Promise

KiDi

Sarkodie

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

Stonebwoy

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

African Artist of the Year

Fireboy DML

Wizkid

Ckay

Focalistic

Joeboy

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy

Ladipoe

Uncovered Artist of the Year

Kentac

Yvette Ageiwaa

Talaat Yaaky

Chief One

Eva Kingful

Kwame Rhatty

Phaize

Esi Bentil

Kelly Clarke

Jonn Winner

Gambo

Best Music Video of the Year

Mon Bebe – KiDi (Dir. by Rex)

Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew (Dir. by Junie Annan)

Rollies and Cigars’ – Sarkodie (Dir. by Yaw Skyface)

Odeshi – Epixode (Dir. Snaresbeat)

Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix)’ – Amaarae (Dir. by Remi Laudat)

Bad Gyal – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex)

Mood – Mr Drew (Dir. by Xpress Philms)

3y3 Woaa (It’s You) – Empress Gifty (Dir. by Skyweb)

Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year

Shatta Movement

69 Fans

Bhim Nation

Sark Nation

Team Move

4reallers

Gadam Nation

Slay Nation

Meditants

Team DH

Shay Gang

UK-Based DJ of the Year

DJ Fiifi

DJ P Montana

DJ Paak

DJ Sandra Omari

DJ Racheal Anson

DJ Sawa

DJ Invisible

DJ Nore

DJ Pocks

DJ OV

DJ Kwamz Original

UK-Based Uncovered Artist of the Year

Shatty Charlotte

Denny

Maily Ro

DJ Martin

JVS

Yas VW

Dosty

Dolly Essence

Kkeda

UK-Based Afroobeats Artist of the Year

Goldkay

W1zzy

Bollie

Drumz

Kwamz

NSG

Juls

Eugy

Kojo Funds

Mista Silva

UK-Based Afrobeats/ Afropop Song of the Year

Never Let Go – DJ Fiifi ft. Yung D3mz

Hang Wiv Me – Goldkay

Away – Fresh Andy

Tell Me What You Want – K. Dee ft. Latino & AMG

Rumba Rumba – Bollie

Kelewele – Drumz ft. Ephraimbeatz

Bom Bom Bom – Eugy x Dancegod Lloyd

Inside Me – Kwamz

Don’t Rush – Ghetto Boy

Mood – Juls x Kojo Funds

Let Me Know – Kojo Funds

Game Over – Br3nya ft. KiDi

Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy Official x Quamina MP

Monica – DJ Paak ft Reefer Tym

UK-Based Hip Hop Song of the Year

Runnin’ – Dolly Essence

Dem Dead – Black Kat Gh ft. Ed ILL

Do Da Most – Star Vicy

Ayinye – O. G (Kweku of Ghana)

Played (Daa Daa Wo) – DJ Paak x TheOnlyRLS feat. Bosom P-Yung, YPee & Kweku Flick

2 Chains – Headie One

Double Double – Abra Cadabra

Brick By Brick – Suspect OTB

Sky EM – S Wavey

Colonization – NSG

UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year

My Woman – Charles Kalah

Afia – Davison Band UK

Ghana – Ohene

Baby You Love Me – Jo-Z

Obaa – Bollie

UK-Based Artist of the Year

Bollie

Goldkay

Headie One

NSG

Eugy

Bree Runway

Abra Cadabra

Juls

Kojo Funds

UK-Based New Artist of the Year

KK Mensah

Nana Yaw Yeboah

Anointed Betty

Naomi Assani

Fresh Andy

Kay Bryn

Joseph Matthew

Kingsley Rymz

TheOnlyRLS

UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year

Child of God – Ruth Appiagyei

Shidaa – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Faith – Trudy

Lift Jesus Higher – Cilla

Nkunim – Akubless

He Deserves To Be Praised – Nana Amankwah Tiah

It Won’t Be Long – Alex Achempong

Moko B3 (None Like You) – Joe Branfo

Aseda – Minister Kofi Nyarko ft. Nacee

I Have A God – Daniel Appiah-Adu

Na You – Samuel Sey

UK-Based Worship Song of the Year

Obiara Nte Se Wo – Augustine Aboagye

You Alone – Alice McKenzie

Be Still – Edward Amponsah

We Lift You Up – Justice Odoi

UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year

Nana Amankwah Tiah

Cilla

Akubless

Alex Acheampong

Minister Kofi Nyarko

Daniel Appiah-Adu

Samuel Sey

Alice Mckenzie

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Ruth Appiagyei

UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year

Kelewele – Drumz ft. Ephraimbeatz

Shidaa (Thanksgiving) – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah ft. MOGmusic

Faith – Trudy ft. Kofi Sarpong*

Aseda – Minister Kofi Nyarko ft. Nacee

We Meuve – DJ Paak x TheOnlyRLS ft MR OULALA & Shady Humble

Money Calling – P. Montana ft Kofi Jamar x Suspect OTB

Schweet – ShaSimone x Suspect OTB

Suzanna – NSG ft Patoranking

Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy x Quamina MP

UK-Based Producer of the Year

Dada

JROCS

JULS

JAE5

Silvastone

Ephraim Beatz

Adeshie Studios

Best Ghanaian-European Song of the Year

Your Love – Wilhelmina Music ft. Kobby Mantey

Windblow – QueenLet ft. Jimmy D Psalmist

Baba Ologo – Elijah The Worshipper

When I See You – Jean Feier

Christmas Wish – Soulja Kelly

Special – Nana Fofie

Rollover – DayVybz

Helpless – Frank Keys

Best Ghanaian-European Artist of the Year

Wilhelmina

Elijah The Worshipper

Jean Feier

Soulja Kelly

Nana Fofie

DayVybz

Frank Keys

Producer of the Year

Rockstar Made it (Kuami Eugene)

Killbeatz

Kaywa

Ronyturnmeup

Willisbeatz

MOG Beatz

Master Garzy

Streetbeatz

Alternative Song of the Year

Ntro Naa – Akwaboah

Libilibi – Worlasi ft. Drvmroll

Sad Girlz Love Money Remix – Amarae ft. Moliy & Kali Uchis

Country Hot – Wutah Afriyie

Deja Vu’ – Moliy

Bo Nɔnn Ni – Abiana

Hello – Atongo Zimba

Like A Tree – K. O. G (Kweku Of Ghana)

UK Best Music Video of the Year

Faith – Trudy

It Won’t Be Long – Alex Achempong

Dem Dead – Black Kat Gh ft. Ed ILL

Colonization – NSG

2 Chains – Headie One

Ghanaian Contemporary Act of the Year

Wiyaala

KOG

Santrofi

King Ayisoba

Afro Moses

Atongo Zimba

FRA

Kyekyeku

Best International Cultural Act of the Year

Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds

Amamere Cultural Troupe

Adesa Taloi

Big Twins

Afrodat Troupe