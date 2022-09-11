Gambo Is Favorite To Win GMA UK Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

Highly-talented Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, appears the favorite to win the Ghana Music Awards United Kingdom ( GMA UK) 2022 Uncovered Artiste Of The Year award.
The ‘Boys Aye Wild’ and ‘Settle’ hitmaker was nominated for the ‘Uncovered Artiste Of The Year’ alongside a number of other artistes.
Gambo is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Act of the Year.
And he appears the favorite to win the GMA UK 2022 Uncovered Artiste Of The Year award.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place before the close of the year and it is coming after Gambo registered his presence in East Africa, having collaborated recently with Tazanian musician, Young Daresalama, on a track titled: ‘Sio Simple’.
Gambo has other hit songs including ‘Drip’ – on which he recruited the services of Ayigbe Edem, – as well as ‘Kwacha.’
Among all the nominees for the GMA UK Uncovered Artiste Of The Year, Gambo stands tall and he is unarguably the favorite musician to win the coveted award.
The GMA UK 2022 ceremony is slated to take place in October and it will be no surprise to see Gambo walking home as the Uncovered Artiste Of The Year, as he has made very positive contributions to the development of the Ghana music industry since his entry a few years ago.
His music videos are well known for changing the status quo, marketing the best parts of Ghana, and showcasing to the rest of the world that life is worth living and enjoying in Ghana.
About The GMA UK 2022
The nominees for this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK were announced in Accra in July.
Kuami Eugene has received seven nominations ahead of this year’s awards.
Now in their sixth year, the awards, organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, celebrate outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artists at home and in the UK, while facilitating an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange. The date of the awards ceremony has not been finalised yet but will be announced in due course.
Black Sherif leads this year’s nominations with 11, followed by KiDi with 9 and Kuami Eugene with seven. The three are also up for the coveted Artist of the Year Award, and face competition from last year’s winner, Diana Hamilton, as well as King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Akwaboah and Celestine Donkor.
Below is the complete list of nominees:
