Gambo Returns From America To Rousing Welcome, Fans Besiege Kotoka International Airport

Highly-talented Ghanaian trap rapper, Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, returned from the United States of America (USA) to rousing welcome.

The award-winning musician was received at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Saturday, July 15, 2023, by scores of his excited fans and entertainment journalists from the leading television and radio stations in Ghana including GTV, GHONE, TV3, TV Africa.

He arrived in Ghana at about 10:15am, having flew in directly from Washington D.C.

Moments before his arrival, his fans started dancing and singing at the Airport to the admiration of hundreds of people who were at the Terminal 3, arrival side of the KIA.

It was truly a hero’s welcome for Gambo, a Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winner and international superstar who is signed onto Ghanaian-Liberian comedian, Michael Blackson’s artists management label.

In the US, Gambo toured Los Angeles, New York, Delaware, Washington D.C, among others.

Gambo arrived in Ghana just few days after releasing his chart-topping single, ‘Cut Soap’ on which he recruited the services of Nigerian music maestro, Goya Menor.

Cut Soap within just few days of its release, became the number one song on iTunes Nigeria, lending credence to the fact that Gambo’s songs do instantly become street anthems after their release.

Gambo spent six months touring the US and performing at shows. It was in the US that he recorded Cut Soap, producing its official music there with Goya Menor.

Gambo’s rise to stardom in Ghana and on the international stage has been as a result of hard work, discipline and dedication to his craft. He has over the years worked so hard, producing majority of the best, world-class music videos out of Ghana. His ‘Drip’ song’s official music video shot on the seventh floor of the Kempinski Hotel was was rated top class by music fans, and it got even legendary American rapper Jim Jones really excited about its quality.

Gambo has more musical projects coming up and he remains committed to his agenda of marketing the positive side of Ghana and Africa to the rest of the world in his upcoming music videos.

Addressing the media at the Airport, Gambo called on Ghanaian artists to get out there and promote their songs.

He said it’s imperative for Ghanaian artistes to move outside the country and promote their music.

He thanked his fans and the media for supporting his music journey over the years.