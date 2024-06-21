Gambo set to Release an Afro Hip Hop EP on the 28th of June

Building on his so far illustrious and internationally acclaimed music career, Ghanaian award-winning musician, Bashir Annan, famously known as Gambo, is set to release yet another Extended Play (EP).

The upcoming EP titled: One More Bullet (1MB) is an Afro Hip Hop project paying glowing tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and the influence the genre has made on his music.

The 1MB EP is a perfect delight of top international features and also a classic follow up to Gambo’s highly successful maiden EP, ‘New Era.’

Featuring on the 1MB EP is the gifted and legendary American musician, Jim Jones. Gambo quite superbly recruited Jim Jones services on the remix of his most successful song, ‘Drip.’ The original ‘Drip’ track featured award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Ayigbe Edem and its official video was shot on the 7th floor of Accra’s most iconic hotel, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The upcoming EP which contains six truly amazing songs has another high-profile feature from American rapper, The Game. Gambo featured The Game on the song titled: ‘Confidence’.

The versatile Ghanaian rapper and one time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards) Unsung Artiste of The Year, made a return to the East African nation of Tanzania where he tapped the services of award-winning Tanzanian rapper, G Yanko on a track dubbed: ‘Loco’.

After the release of his hit single Settle

Also featuring on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian music duo, E.L., and Kofi Jumah. E.L. features on a song dubbed: ‘Enjoyment’. Kofi Jamar showcased his music prowess on ‘Conversation’, another amazing song on the EP to watch out for.

The 1MB was produced by one of Ghana’s best Hip Hop record producers, Furtune Dane.

Gambo has been in the US for a couple of months, building valuable connections with a number of top brass in the American music industry.