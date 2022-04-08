Game Boy Tagoe Ready To Give Ryan Garcia The Ghanaian Pepper

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe says his next opponent, undefeated Ryan Garcia will smell the Ghanaian pepper when they meet at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the USA on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Garcia (21-0-18 KOs) who last fought in January 2021, knocking out Olympic Gold Medallist, Luke Campbell in seven rounds, and Tagoe had a dramatic meeting to hype the bout and Tagoe has the opportunity to declare that nobody knows him, but they will know him after the fight.

He promised to beat the taller Garcia, 5ft10 , born on August 8, 1998 and promoted by Golden Boy, Oscar DeLa Hoya.

Garcia makes a comeback against Tagoe (32-1-15KOs) on a Golden Boy card.

He plans to use this fight as a dust up. But in direct contrast, the eccentric tough talking Ghanaian who loves to be called ‘Game Boy’ believes the bout could potentially announce him to the world and he’s therefore coming in, all guns blazing.

Tagoe beat Mason Menard by majority decision in 2020 in the USA and believes he will do it again.

“KINGRY” as Garcia is affectionately called, is a vicious K.O artist. On the other hand, his opponent “GAMEBOY” Tagoe mostly prefers to win over the distance, but this is a bout the Ghanaian from James Town must certainly win by a convincing KO.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions are staging the main bout which has hit the headlines though there is no belt at stake.

Tagoe, a former IBO title holder, will start as an underdog but ‘The Gameboy’ – widely considered one of the top 10 fighters at 135lbs – cares little about the odds and the man from the proud boxing city of Accra is in a “dangerous” mood.

Garcia is being groomed as the heir to the lightweight throne, but Tagoe is refusing to kneel to ‘King Ry’.

“Nobody is expecting me to win this fight but mark my words; there is an upset on the cards in San Antonio this weekend,” declared Emmanuel Tagoe.

“I respect Garcia’s ability but he’s accepted a challenge against one of the best fighters in the 135lbs division and, let me tell you, it’s a whole different ball game at this level.

“Saturday night will mark the second stage of my career and with the backing of Probellum and DiBella Entertainment, I am determined to show the world what Ghanaian fighters are all about.”

Friends of Boxing wish Tagoe success.