Game rangers dispatched to central Tanzania after elephants raid village

The Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority on Thursday dispatched 24 game rangers to the Dodoma region in central Tanzania after 69 elephants raided a village, an official said Friday.

Bahi District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe said the elephants raided Mtitaa village at around 10 a.m., local time, Thursday, causing chaos to villagers who feared for their lives. “Fortunately, the elephants did not cause any harm until the game rangers arrived and drove them off.”

Gondwe appealed to the villagers to remain calm as the wildlife authorities were taking measures to control the animals.

Mtitaa Village Chairman David Makua said the elephants that strayed from Ruaha National Park destroyed a one-hectare cassava farm and three hectares of grape vines.