The men’s football team of the Gaming Commission of Ghana defeated their counterparts from Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) 1-0 to clinch the maiden Peace Cup tournament played at the La McDan Park on Friday.

The football gala saw agencies including Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Gaming Commission, Ghana Free Zones Authority and GIPC engage each other in friendly encounters as they preached peace ahead of the December 7 elections.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, stressed the need to maintain the country’s peace and urged citizens to demonstrate a sense of unity during and after the elections.

“Peace is essential for the sustenance of our country and the only way to move forward as a country. One way we could also demonstrate the need for peace and partnership ahead of Monday’s election is through football considering how we love football as a country,” he told reporters.

He urged citizens to vote peacefully and prayed that the best candidate would emerge the winner.

The Ghana Free Zones Authority emerged third in the football gala while GEPA placed fourth.