GAMLS advocates implementation of National Health Laboratory policy

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called for the urgent implementation of the National Health Laboratory Policy for proper standards in laboratory services.

The policy was developed with funding and technical assistance from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States and signed by a former Minister of Health, Madam Sherry Ayittey.

Speaking at the 2021 Annual National Congress of the GAMLS, its President, Dr Abu Abudu Rahamani said, “A component of the policy document alone had the capacity of ensuring that standards are attained by approximately 80 per cent.”

The Congress, chaired by the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang was on the theme; “Standardizing Medical Laboratory Science practice in Ghana to better position the country in the midst of infectious diseases.”

Dr Rahamani said with the implementation of the policy, no intimidation from any angle or other professionals would negatively impact on the health of the people.

He also emphasised the need to escrow some of the income generated in laboratories across all National, Regional, and Districts to prevent the frequent shortages of reagents and consumables, and sustain the running of various laboratories investigations.

On COVID-19 testing, the GAMLS President said COVID-19 was being tested in almost all districts and called for safety measures at those facilities to be strengthened.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, said, “I am aware your National Health Laboratory Policy document has not seen the light of day.

“I took a look at it and enjoyed my read with how detailed it is, the requisite laboratory infrastructure, equipment, staff, leadership, and many others. Things would have been far better with this policy in full motion by now,” the Minister conceded.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a speech read on his behalf, said Medical Laboratory Diagnosis contributed about 70 per cent of patient-centred diagnosis.

This, he said was a clear indication that much attention had to be paid to the laboratory sector in healthcare, “And we cannot delay in doing that. Standardisation is a must for all laboratories to achieve good universal healthcare.

“The standard for Laboratory Quality Management System is ISO15189:2012, and I am committed to ensuring that the Ghana Health Service Laboratories and others adhere to this standard,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.