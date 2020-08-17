The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) has expressed its solidarity and sympathy to the people of Beirut and the entire Lebanon community everywhere in the world after the explosion the country experienced days ago.

A release signed by Mr Abdul-Wahab Abubakar, General Secretary, GAMP, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, in Accra, said GAMP was aware of the unfortunate explosion, which had devastated people and properties in Beirut.

“We learnt with a heavy heart that about 170 people have lost their lives and more than 300,000 people now homeless.”

It said as Muslims, they must remind themselves of what the Almighty Allah had said in Quran 64:11, which states: “No calamity occurs but by the permission of Allah, and whosoever believes in Allah, He guides his heart, and Allah is the All-knower of everything.”

The release said as the world mourned with the people of Lebanon, GAMP assured the people of Lebanon and Lebanese Community in Ghana that their thoughts and prayers were with them in this difficult time.

“We pray that Allah rewards the patience of the affected with His infinite mercy and blessings.”