GAP Foundation Fights Stigma, Discrimination Against Women

GAP Health Aid Foundation has called for an end to stigma and discrimination against women, girls and people living with HIV/AIDS in honour of International Women’s Day, which is observed on 8th March each year.

A statement signed by the Foundation’s executive director, Mrs Georgina Akua Padi, called for stakeholders and partners’ unwavering support for Ghanaian women and around the world to reach their full potential in the coming years.

International Women’s Day commemorates the accomplishments and contributions of women and girls in various fields. The day also raises awareness about female empowerment and gender equality.

The 2022 Day has its global theme as “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow [March 8]”, which is in recognition and celebration of the women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response and to honour their leadership and contribution to a sustainable future.

“In view of this, and with the agenda of the global fight against stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV and AIDS, as well as the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV,” the statement said.

“GAP Health Aid Foundation is calling on all and sundry to join the campaign to ensure a stigma-free and discrimination-free society.”

It explained that stigma and discrimination kill, “so let’s kill it to save souls.” Let’s make the day a memorable one by putting an end to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls around the globe, especially those living with HIV and AIDS.”

The Foundation entreated all, especially expectant mothers and sisters, to get themselves tested to know their HIV status.

“If tested positive, they should be and remain on treatment to help suppress the virus,” it added. “This way, we can be sure of reducing, or better still, ending HIV and AIDS in children. No child should be born with HIV. HIV.”

It encouraged individuals, societal groups, community members, and churches to observe the day with decorum even as women and girls, especially those living with HIV and AIDS, take their rightful place in society with no stigma or discrimination.

“We say Ayekoo to women and girls around the world, especially those living with HIV,” the statement said.

“May we all continue to be advocates in the fight against all forms of violence, stigma, and discrimination against women and girls around the globe, and as well continue to keep the agenda in the fight to realise an HIV free generation by 2030.”

In a related message, the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Ghana, has also congratulated all stakeholders for their immense support to help women in Ghana and in the world to rise to their full potential in the years.

The African Renaissance and Diaspora Network is a non-profit organization that serves on the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Its goal is to support the unity of African Nations and all people of African descent globally.

The network called on all and sundry to make the day and beyond a memorable one by putting an end to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls around the globe, which is the mission of its Red Card Campaign.