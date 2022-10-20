Garang Wachbaar an inspirational Journey of South Sudanese Singer

Garang Wachbaar is a South Sudanese Musical artist, YouTuber and digital expert who has verified badges on various streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, Apple music, SoundCloud, Boomplay and many more Platforms.

His songs have already become very popular on various social media and on music platforms. In the meantime, he has received verified artist bases and pages on various music platforms.Thus this has helped him emerge as a competent musical artist on social media, which seemed to have him singing a lot in the music industry.

He is presently a social influencer who has left his obstacles behind and made a name and spot for himself. He has an enormous fan base via web-based networking media systems.

Being active on social media platforms like Facebook has been quite beneficial for him. Garang was the youngest when he started his Music Career and contain creators and did many more things without thinking of age as a barrier.

He has gained immense success in the field. But it was not easy to accept these things in a middle-class family. So his parent opposed it. They said that artists can’t get a stable life it won’t help you pay your bills. But Garang decided not to give up in any condition. Teachers always motivated him.

Garang Wachbaar came from a middle class Family. In his early age he started to think about Digital marketing and show his creativity in social media section.