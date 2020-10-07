Garbage piles – some metres high – continued to grow in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh as a strike by trash collection workers entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

In a bid to stem the build-up of garbage on the streets, City Hall has mobilized 70 trucks and is tasking local officials with overseeing trash collection, the Khmer Times reported on Wednesday.

Authorities are also offering people 10 dollars per day to help with the efforts to save the city from the growing piles and worsening smell.

The stop-work action began on Friday as more than 2,000 workers for trash collection company Cintri walked out.

Their action comes ahead of a major shake-up of Phnom Penh’s waste management sector that will end the long-term monopoly of Cintri, which was placed under state administration last year.

Fearing the restructuring will lead to job losses and issues with accessing severance and seniority pay, workers are striking to demand guarantees for their future.

The capital’s governor is due to speak to Cintri staff on Wednesday afternoon to reassure them that adequate settlements would be offered in the case of job losses, Voice of Democracy reported on Tuesday.