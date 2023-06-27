Garden City edition of 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest On Saturday July 1

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi (Capital of Ashanti) dubbed the Garden City will host the next edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

If Tamale and Cape Coast editions were excellent and exciting, then the Kumasi meet will certainly pull the best athletes and spectators.

As Ghana gets preparing to host the 13th African Games, all sports disciplines have taken upon themselves the need to train and win at home.

The Ghana Athletics Association and organizers of the Ghana Fastest Human also want to sweep most of the medals next year, and the Kumasi meet is part of the rehearsal.

All the local best sprinters will be on parade on the track, like Sarfo Ansah, Gadayi, Andoh and Aggreh.

The future sprinting stars will also be there. The categories under this event are under 15, under 18 and seniors for both males and females.

The event will commence at 8am and it’s for these regions; Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Volta respectively. Although athletes from other regions can also participate as well.

GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Pippa’s Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco, Indomie and other sponsors will reward all outstanding athletes.

Reks Brobby who invented the concept is so happy that the idea has been successful and government has bought into it.