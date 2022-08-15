Garden City University College graduates 1,626 students

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has held its 14th Congregation at Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region during which a total of 1,626 students graduated.

Out of the number only 362, representing 22.3 per cent were males with the remaining 1,264 being females, predominantly nursing and midwifery students.

Held on the theme, “Transforming Higher Education through Digitalisation: Prospects and Challenges,” the graduating students were conferred degrees and diplomas in various disciplines.

Nana Kwaku Owusu-Kwarteng, the Acting President of the University reminded the graduands that they were the salt of the workplace as they transitioned to the field of work.

He said their tenacity and focus were tested during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when they embraced virtual learning and its attendant challenges successfully.

“Scaling that hurdle testifies to the unique and special steel within your group,” he said.

He said the graduands had been offered the basic tools for lifelong achievements depending on how they leveraged the knowledge and skills imparted in them to attain stated goals and targets.

He charged them to be ethical in their professional lives at the work place and in private lives, reminding them that any dent in their lifestyles would not only affect them but also the GCUC brand.

The Acting President implored the graduands to make the university proud in all their endeavours and entreated them to be part of a soon to be launched GCUC Endowment Trust Fund.

Prof. Mohammed Salifu, the Director General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, who was the guest speaker, in a speech read for him said it was one thing to acquire qualification and another to transform society and make the world a better place for humanity.

He said they had a big challenge to live up to the expectations society had of them, to justify the huge investment being made by the government in education in general and tertiary education in particular.

“Go therefore to the world not only to make a living but to make a difference.

Go with a sense of scholarship to make proud your alma mater,” he urged them.

Touching on the theme for the Congregation, Prof. Salifu said the nation was determined to take full advantage of the prospects that digitization had brought in higher education.

“I, therefore, wish to encourage all present here particularly our gallant graduands not to miss out on the enormous opportunities digitization in higher education provides for advancing knowledge and for continuous professional development even as they leave the physical walls of this great institution today,” he said.