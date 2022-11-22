Gareth Bale’s last grasp goal earns point for Wales  at 2022 FIFA WC

Wale’s forward Gareth Bale scored late to grab an important point against USA in Group B’s opening fixture at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate after regulation time.

It was Timothy Weah, son of the legendary Liberian footballer, George Weah who broke the virginity of the game in the 36th minute before Bale’s 82nd-minute spot kick spoiled the party for the USA.

Weah scored the team’s first goal at a World Cup since Julian Green against Belgium in 2014, after connecting a pass from Christian Pulisic to power the Americans ahead.

The Stars and Stripes of the USA made their intention known from the blast of the referee’s whistle, with excessive pressure on the opponent’s defense and dominating play.

This yielded positive results when 22-year-old Weah coolly finished off a brilliant pass from Chelsea’s Pulisic.

The Dragons came back strong in the second stanza fighting for at least a point, but USA’s goalkeeper Matt Turner pulled some fantastic saves to keep his side in the lead.

USA was cruising to a resounding victory until defender Walker Zimmerman brought down Bale in the 18-yard box.

Los Angeles FC forward excellently scored from the spot to hand Wales a point in their first game, and historically, his first World Cup goal.

Wales returns to the greatest football competition in the world after a 64-year absence.

England tops Group B after mauling Iran 6-2, ahead of Wales, USA and Iran at the bottom with no points.