Gareth Southgate Knights Legacy with 2025 New Year Honour

Gareth Southgate has been knighted in the 2025 New Year Honours list, solidifying his position as one of the most influential football managers in England’s history.

The honour comes after an illustrious eight-year tenure as the manager of the England men’s national football team, where Southgate not only revived the country’s footballing fortunes but also secured his place in the annals of English football history.

Southgate, who joins Sir Alf Ramsey as the only England manager to lead the men’s team to a major tournament final, guided the Three Lions to two European Championship finals. Although England fell short on both occasions—losing to Italy on penalties in 2021 and suffering defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin—his impact on the national team is undeniable. Following the Euro 2024 defeat, Southgate chose to step down, leaving behind a legacy marked by progress and pride.

In a heartfelt message shared on LinkedIn, Sir Gareth expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “I’m deeply grateful for all the kind messages and comments I’ve received since the announcement of my Knighthood. Representing my country as a player and manager over 20 years has been an incredible honour. I owe so much to the amazing people and teams who supported me, both on and off the field. My family’s unwavering love and encouragement mean the world, though they’ve made it clear my titles at home remain unchanged.”

The 54-year-old’s tenure was defined by England’s resurgence on the international stage. Under his guidance, the team reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals in 2022, a remarkable feat given the country’s previous struggles in major tournaments. Southgate’s tenure also saw England win nine knockout matches in major competitions—a tally higher than in the five decades prior to his appointment in 2016.

Southgate finished his managerial career with a record of 61 wins, 24 draws, and 17 losses from 102 matches, further solidifying his legacy as one of the country’s most successful and transformative managers. His leadership, tactical acumen, and ability to foster a sense of unity and belief within the squad have earned him widespread admiration, and the knighthood stands as a fitting recognition of his contributions to English football.

As England moves forward into a new era, Southgate’s impact will remain deeply ingrained in the team’s trajectory, with his work laying a strong foundation for future success.