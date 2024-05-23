GARFA Division II; Emmanuel City FA emerge champions

Emmanuel City Football Academy has been crowned as Champions of the Greater Accra Division Two League-zone 6 after Amassing the highest number of points in the zone.

The top-performing club put up a splendid performance this season defeating most of the teams in the zone.

Emmanuel City finished as winners of Zone Six of GARFA 2022/23 Division Two League with 64 points following a 1-1 drawn game with last season’s winners Validus Football Club in the season’s final fixture at Madina Zongo Astroturf.

However, the Newly Promoted side Asanka Football Club at some point in time gave ECFA a run for its money.

Six teams have booked themselves a slot in the Division Two Middle League which will determine the team’s secure promotion to the 2023/24 Access Division One League from the Greater Accra Region as table toppers from their various zones.

From Wendy Sampah