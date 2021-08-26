GARFA League Board Presents Macron Footballs To Qualified Division 2 Clubs

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA) League board on Wednesday 25th August 2021 met the 12 teams that have secured qualifications to play in the zonal playoff.

The clubs received two Macron footballs each ahead of the playoff.

Mr Samuel Aboabire in his remarks after the presentation commended the clubs for their accomplishments in the just ended Division two league.

“All the 12 clubs must be commended for securing capabilities to play in the zonal playoff. Together with such performances, we can bring back the love and ignite the passion”.

Mr Aboabire added that grassroots football under his leadership as Chairman of the Greater Accra Football Association(GARFA) will continue to have his unflinching support to continue to provide legends like Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Yussif Chibsah, Laryea Kingston among others who came to the limelight through colts football.