The Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA) has presented warm-up jerseys to the referees assigned to officiate in the ongoing 2020/2021 Division 2 league matches and also urged all the teams to follow the Covid-19 precautionary measures to avoid been sanctioned by the disciplinary committee.

The Regional Football Association Chairman Mr Samuel Aboabire together with Mr George Aforklenyuie, GARFA Division Two League board chairman, Mr Michael Fiaduse(Referees Appointment Vice-Chairman), and Mr WL Quaye( Referees Instructor received the items on behalf of the referees at the Garfa office at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday 11th June 2021.

Mr Aboabire on his part commended the referees for their efforts in ensuring to bring back the love and also urged them to keep their good works up.

Emphasising that, GARFA will ensure that maximum protection at all times, is been provided to avoid attacks on them.

He also urged the game lovers and the general public to cooperate with football by-laws to bring back the love of the game since Covid-19 has slowed sports activities in Ghana and beyond.