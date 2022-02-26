GARH, Princess Marie Louise Hospital receive 69 pints of blood

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH) and the Princess Marie Louise Hospital have received 69 pints of blood from the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Global Alumni (KGA) Ghana Chapter.

The GARH received screened and processed 50 pints of the blood, while Princess Marie Louise Hospital received 19, at a handing over ceremony held at GARH on Friday.

The KOFIH Alumni, Ghana Chapter, made up of 53 fellows who have undergone free medical training in South Korea, works towards helping to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Since 2013, KOFIH Ghana as part of its Official Development Assistance Program, has supported the Ministry of Health in maternal, neonatal and child health projects and National Health Insurance Policy Cooperation.

It was also involved in the Dr Lee Jong-wook Fellowship Program for medical experts and the rehabilitation of the National Prosthetic and Orthotics Centre.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, the Director of the GARH, who received pints of blood on behalf of the Hospital, said blood was essential for health care delivery but could not be manufactured, only donated.

He noted that it was difficult to mobilise people to donate blood voluntarily, adding that there was big shortfall on the amount of blood the Hospital required last year.

Therefore, Dr Srofenyoh appealed to the citizenry to donate blood to help save lives of people, including pregnant women and accident victims.

He expressed gratitude to KGA for the support.

Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, Medical Superintendent and a Paediatrician, Princess Marie Louise Hospital, noted that there had been shortage of blood over the years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘Currently, I do not think we have up to 30 units readily available, so this would help us in the short term, and we are hoping that because of this donation, more people would be willing to donate,’ she said.

The Paediatrician noted that some children who had sickle cell disease always reported to the Hospital with anemia, some with severe malaria and needed to be transfused.

She expressed worry that many people did not voluntarily donate blood, and did not identify themselves as blood donors to ensure they lived healthily to donate blood, hence, there was always a shortage.

Dr Nyarko expressed appreciation to KGA for the gesture and said some parents were malnourished and unable to donate blood to their sick children.

Dr Ralph Armah, the Clinical Director, GARH and the President of KGA, Ghana Chapter, said they got the blood from a blood donation exercise at the Osu Presbyterian Church on February 14, this year as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Dr Armah said they would have another blood donation exercise on March 5 at James Town, Mantse Agboona, in collaboration with the National Blood Bank.

The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare is an Agency affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea, established in 2006 in memory of Dr Lee Jong-wook, the First Korean to occupy an international position and the 6th Director General of the WHO.

He died in office in 2006.

Since its establishment, KOFIH has provided Government level healthcare assistance to developing partner countries, North Korea, overseas Koreans, migrant workers residing in Korea and people in disaster-stricken areas across the globe.