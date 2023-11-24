Garu basic students learn about police, judicial operations

Some pupils of some basic schools in the Garu District of the Upper East Region have familiarized and acquire knowledge on the procedure and operations of the Ghana Police Service and the courts.

The students and their teachers comprised civic clubs of the Presbyterian Junior High School in Garu paid a visit to the Garu Police Station and the Garu District Court as part their civic activities.

The move was facilitated by the Garu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of activities to imbibe in the students the operations of the state institutions such as the security and judiciary sectors.

Mr Samuel Akolgo, the Garu District Director of NCCE, explained to the students that learning and establishing good relationships with state institutions are valuable educational ladder.

He said such exercises would enable the students to gain the requisite knowledge and skills, which would help to develop into good citizens, patriotism, rights and responsibilities and contribute to the development of their communities and the country at large.

General Corporal Raphael Akangwanati, a Police Officer at the District Police Station took the students through the operation of the Ghana Police Service mandated by the constitution enshrined in chapter 15, Article 200 of the 1992 constitution.

He said the police service was mandated to ensure its traditional role of maintaining law and order and encouraged the students to report any criminal activity to the police station through the emergency numbers 999 or 18555.

Mr Thomas Boadi Soyori, the District Court Judge, who took the students through the operation of Judiciary said the 1992 Constitution had mandated the judiciary to remain neutral and independent and ensure justice for all persons.

He explained that judiciary was made of two parts, thus, the Superior Courts and the Lower Courts adding that the Superior Courts consists of: the Supreme Court, the Appeal Court, the High Court and the Regional Tribunals with the Supreme Court being the highest court of appeal in Ghana while the Lower Courts consist of Circuit Courts and District Courts.