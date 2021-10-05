Garu District Assembly rejects DCE nominee

The Garu District Assembly in the Upper East Region has rejected President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the position of the Chief Executive.

This was after Mr Osman Musah, the nominee, polled 10 votes out of 19 Assembly Members, including 13 elected and six appointed, who were present and voted, representing 52.6 per cent.

The figure did not meet the two-thirds majority as required by the Local Government Act to be confirmed as the DCE for the area.

Eight Assembly Members, representing 42.1 per cent, voted against his confirmation while there was one spoilt ballot, which represented 5.2 per cent.

Mr Musah, who is the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Garu Constituency, becomes the third nominee in the region to be rejected after Nabdam and Teampane Assemblies also rejected the re-nomination of Mrs Agnes Anamoo and Mr Paul Azumah Abugre respectively.

So far, only five out of the 15 Assemblies in the region have approved their nominees while three so far rejected them.

Mr David Amoah, the Garu District Director of the Electoral Commission, explained that the nominee had crossed the 50 per cent mark and, therefore, a second election would be conducted 10 days from the day of the first election.

Mr Edward Ndazore Ndebugre, the Garu Assembly Presiding Member, stated that preparation would be made for the second election to be held within the stipulated 10 days.