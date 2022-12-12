Garu District receive health equipment from ADDRO

The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO) has donated some medical equipment to the Garu District Health Directorate to promote maternal and newborn health care and enhance quality healthcare delivery in the district.

Among the items donated included four microscopes, assorted midwifery supplies such as a baby suction machine, delivery set, fetal Doppler, urine strips, BP apparatus and baby dummy which will also be re distributed among other facilities within the district namely; Denugu, Songo and Kugre sub-districts.

Other items included in the donation were 60 bicycles to aid in the work of Community- Based Agents (CBAs) which ADDRO had earlier provided training to and who will help in community mobilization and education under the HOPE project.

Mr Emmanuel Tia Nabila, Executive Director, ADDRO, who presented the items to the Directorate, said the equipment would help augment the already existing equipment the district had and make up for facilities that lacked those essential items.

Mr Hyppolite Yeleduor, the District Health Director, Ghana Health Service, Garu in an interview with Ghana News Agency said anemia in pregnancy and malaria were still among the most prevalent health issues in the district.

He attributed the health the many health problems of the district to lack of education, poor and insufficient diet as well as lack of routine drugs for ante natal and pregnant women.

Whilst the district director commended ADDRO for the donation and kind gesture, he underscored the importance of the items and appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals for more assistance.

The health Director also reiterated the good roles of the CBAs in promoting healthcare delivery in the district, particularly among pregnant women, maternal and newborn babies in the Garu district.