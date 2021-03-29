Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga has appealed to the National Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to reinstate 21 beneficiaries who have been sacked arbitrarily by the Garu District Coordinator.

The 21 affected beneficiaries whose faith hang in a balance have so far petitioned the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area and copied the MP stated in their letter of petition

According to our investigations, the defeated New Patriotic Party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Garu Mr Osman Musah, Constituency Chairman Mr Abraham Begre and some others are behind this unilateral and arbitrary dismissals.

Their reasons for dismissing those 21 beneficiaries who were lawfully engaged by the state is that they were allegedly seen following the MP for the area during the 2020 parliamentary elections.

But in an interview with some of the affected persons, they insisted the allegations are frivolous, versatious and total fabrications.

According to them at no time did any of them receive a verbal warning or query from the district coordinator or higher authority be it region or national secretariat.

Our checks reveals that the District coordinator, Bashiru Malka blocked their validation portals hence the affected persons since November 2020 have not received their monthly allowance.

This unfair and bizarre situation being orchestrated by some NPP functionaries in the district is brewing tension between political parties, youth groups and other interests groups needs to be nipped in the bud.

It’s on this background that the Garu lawmaker in an interview with this reporter called on the authorities of NABCO at the regional and national level to call the district coordinator to order by reinstating the 21 affected persons to avert the tensions the issue is generating before it degenerate further into something else.

“I don’t believe that employment into any state organization, department or agency should be based on people’s political affiliations.

This kind of attitude, show of power by political appointees and marginalization of minority groups do not forster peace, unity and tranquility among our people which we all aspire to achieve as a nation.” he lamented.

Mr Alalzuuga, therefore, sounded a word of caution to politicians to decouple politics from running of state machinery.

“Every qualified, competent Ghanaian everywhere deserves to be treated equally no matter ones political affiliations, gender, religion, culture, or creed for job opportunities, education and remuneration particularly when these workers are paid with the taxes of all Ghanaians. ” the Garu lawmaker opined.

Attached is a copy of the petition letter sent to the DCE for Garu District.

Story: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH