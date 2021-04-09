The Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu constituency in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Mr. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga on the 3rd of April 2021, embarked on a tour to his constituency to inspect development projects being undertaken by him and also interact with his constituents.

The visit was to enable the Garu lawmaker to interact and listen to the concerns of the people and also appreciate the state of development projects in the constituency.

Areas the MP has visited so far include: Senebaga, Songuri, Songo, Wedchingo, Sumaduri, Siluteeg, Gbelingvus, Duri among others.

Mr Alalzuuga reassured his constituents that he would continue to work very hard to ensure that their needs and development of the area remain his number one priority as their representative in the August House.

The Garu MP used the opportunity to explain to his constituents about the current happenings in the Ghanaian lawmaking House.

He, therefore, appealed to the people to exercise restrain as members and leadership of the minority are working around the clock to ensure that the supreme interests of the general masses and National Democratic Congress (NDC) party is served.

“I can assure you that your interest and that of the nation runs supreme in every decision we make as your representatives.

So be rest assured that your interest and that of the great NDC will be served at any day.” Mr Alalzuuga promised.

However, the Garu MP was not happy with the way and manner the NPP government and its party functionaries in the constituency are handling the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) in his Constituency.

“I’m aware some youth perceived to belong to the other political divide have been sacked without any form of compensation whiles others who applied for placement under the program have been denied but I promised to follow these issues to the latter to ensure equity and fairness for all.

Employment opportunities at the various state institutions, departments, and agencies are not reserved for a few people or members of one political party as its happening under this government” he lamented

Addressing the constituents, Mr. Alalzuuga said “as an MP visiting your constituent gives a fair idea and insight into issues affecting people.

Again at any given time MPs have to account to people on whose mandate you serve hence my engagement with you to report what had happened so far in Parliament where I represent you.” he opined.

The Garu Lawmaker touched on the bad nature of some rods and assured them he will do everything possible to make sure the road network which has become a major problem in the constituency would be solved as soon as possible since it’s one of the biggest challenges the constituency is faced with.

In the area of Health, the MP talked about the number of Community- Based Health Planning and Service (CHIPS) compound he personally undertook in the various towns to take care of their health needs.

The lawmaker commended the people for their self-help spirit and urged them to continue with that spirit.

In all the communities, the people and their elders thanked the MP for his support. They also assured him of their continuous support to enable him bring more developments to their area.

In accompanying the MP were, the entire Constituency executive including the Chairman, Thomas Mwetey Laar, Organizer, Haruna Akeem, the Women’s Organizer, Madam Adama Mahamudu, the Constituency Treasurer, Maxwell Atugum, the Secretary, Vice Chairman, and members of the 2020 Campaign team.

The community engagement is currently ongoing.

Story: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH