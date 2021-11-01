Gas explosion at SSNIT Premier Tower won’t disrupt business – Management

Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has allayed fears that a Saturday gas explosion that occurred at its Premier Tower in Accra will disrupt business activities of the Trust.

In a press statement on Sunday, October 31, 2021, the management said though the explosion affected some of the glazed windows at the Pension House and Tower Block, “it will not interrupt the conduct of business.”

“Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) wishes to inform the public that the explosion which occurred at the premises of Premier Towers in Accra in the morning of Saturday, 30th October 2021 will not affect the conduct of business at the Head Office,” it emphasised.

The statement said security agencies were investigating the cause of the unfortunate incident and called for calm.

It added that management had put in place all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of staff and clients.

“Members and clients may visit our offices to access any service on Monday, 1st November 2021.”

On Saturday, October 30, a gas explosion at the Premier Tower of SSNIT killed one person and left two others injured.

The blast, according to the management of SSNIT, was caused by two gas cylinders, which were being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by two scrap dealers.