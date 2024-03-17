Gas Explosion: NDC Supports Youth Organizer at Suhum Government Hospital

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo, Suhum

The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Richard Etornam Nyarko has paid a visit to the Branch Youth Organizer of the umbrella party who sustained some degree of burns from a recent gas explosion in the Ayensuano Constituency of the Eastern Region.

‘Commander’ Michael Owusu, has, since been hospitalized at the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Richard Etornam Nyarko, also known as ‘Commander Blibo’, is publicly known for protecting and advancing the well-being of all comrades in the constituency. It is against this background that the Regional Youth Organizer led a delegation to visit Mr. Owusu at the hospital and to also wish him a speedy recovery.

On behalf of the Youth Wing of the Party, Mr. Nyarko donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the victim towards his medical bills.

The Regional Youth Organizer prayed that Commander Owusu recuperates speedily so as to join them to continue his wonderful deeds at the CMB Shed, Anum Apampam Branch where he is the current Branch Youth Organizer.

The Eastern Regional NDC Youth Organizer, Mr. Richard Etornam Nyarko, speaking to the media, said the unfortunate incident happened as a result of the current energy crisis prevalent in the country.

According to him, in the absence of consistent supply of electricity in his area (current dumsor situation), the use of torch as a source of light was not sufficient enough to give the victim a full view of loosened holes on his gas cylinder, sparking a combustion after lighting a match.

He regretted that the erratic power supply, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in the local parlance, experienced across the country, has become a menace, adding that the situation needs to be fixed as early as possible to prevent a complete escalation of the situation.

The four-member entourage included Comrade Kwaku Yeboah, Committee Vice Chairman and Eastern Regional Youth Wing Working Committee Member (ERYWCM), Comrade Victor Latsu Mensah, Member, ERYWC, Commander Orlando Adome, Ayensuano Constituency Youth Organizer as well as Commander Seidu Baba, Constituency Youth Organizer, Suhum.