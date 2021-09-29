The price of gas futures in Europe hit new all-time high above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading on Wednesday at about $955, but reached record $1,064 at 15:13 GMT.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent weeks, more than doubling from $515 in early August.