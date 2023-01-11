Gas: Takoradi WAPCo facility to shut down from Jan 12 for maintenance

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), has announced a planned 10-day maintenance shutdown of its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station.

The shutdown is to allow for the replacement of some critical valves at the Takoradi station.

This is aimed at securing the safety and integrity of the station.

According to management, during the 10-day shutdown period, there will be no gas transportation from the Takoradi facility to customers in the Tema power enclave.

In a statement, WAPCO said: “We will, however, continue to deliver gas from Nigeria to Tema based on volumes agreed between the customer and the shipper.”

It indicated that: “This shut down is supported by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) and coordinated with Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the shutdown on communities that rely on power generated from cleaner and more efficient gas transported through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).”

WAPCo apologised to its “customers in Tema for the inconvenience that may be caused by the planned shutdown.”

“We will work collaboratively with our contractors to ensure that the shutdown activities are safely executed and within the timeline stated herein,” WAPCo assured.

The statement added: “Gas supply would be immediately restored after completion of the maintenance works and commissioning of the Takoradi facility.”