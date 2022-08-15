Gasmilla To Feature On De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League Fight Night 11

The De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League Fight Night 11 hopes to be exciting and once again explosive as popular musician Gasmilla feature to entertain boxing fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena on August 20th 2022.

According to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye, the bill is a continuation of the Ga Homowo festivities and he expects a good attendance.

Fit Square Boxing Gym are still leading the Professional Boxing League table, followed by Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, while Wisdom Boxing Gym is languishing at the bottom, however the table can change if the other gyms put up better and bigger challenge.

So far, the competition has been exciting and as the first of its kind in the world, Ghana has received praises from world boxing organisations and other countries, especially in West Africa who want to participate.

Boxers in the League must be congratulated from their performance which keeps the fans coming every fortnight.

The event organisers, Imax Media who are supported by the GBA must be commended, likewise the sponsors, Max Buy, Techno, Max TV, Renault and De-Luxy Paint for putting Ghana Boxing on a different level that features juveniles, amateurs and professionals.