GASO Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary company of Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL), has donated ten desktop computers with accessories to Huni-Valley Senior High School in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

GASO Petroleum Limited is a business partner which supplies fuel to the mine.

The donation, which formed part of the company’s cooperate social responsibility would facilitate the research work of teachers to build their capacity and also improve upon the performance of students in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

At a ceremony held at the campus of HUNIVASS to hand over the facilities, Mr Isaac Asante, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of GASO Petroleum Limited, said the computers would offer students the opportunity to have practical lessons of the ICT subject.

He urged management of the School to put the items to good use to ensure it provided the needed benefit for all.

Mr Asante assured the school of their continuous support in order to improve upon teaching and learning on campus.

“With the numerous challenges facing the school, GASO Petroleum Limited would adopt HUNIVASS for the next three years to help improve its current state,” the CEO said.

Mr Asante stressed that “We do employ most people in this community as part of our recruitment processes, if we put in a lot of efforts for their training at the initial stage, it would help raise people who would offer quality service in future”.

He thanked AGL for assisting them to have the presentation, added that, “we would look at other areas that we can support in other communities”.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Regional Manager – Sustainable Development Projects, explained that AGL does not forced its business partners to aid their host communities.

He said “the idea was conceive by GASO Petroleum Limited, because they believe when a firm is working on someone’s land it’s fair they give due recognition to custodians of the land”.

Mr Yakubu, who doubles as the Community Affairs Manager of AGL, prayed for more of such in their catchment communities and also appealed to the old students of HUNIVASS to assist their alma mater.

Mr Daniel Aidoo, Headmaster of HUNIVASS, said in spite of the numerous challenges affecting the School, last year out of 398 candidates presented for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination 229 students qualified for admission into various tertiary institutions.

He expressed gratitude to the donor for the assistance and said if the school becomes well equipped they would deliver their mandate effectively.

The Senior High School Coordinator for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Mr Kennedy Amu Boadu together with the Gyasehene of Bosomtwe land, Nana Kwesi Ansaah, lauded the GASO Petroleum Limited for the goodwill.