Gasonu’s family asks Police to unravel cause of his death

The family of the late Komla Kumah Gasonu, a 40- year-old Akpeteshie Distiller at Okanta near Kadjebi, who died under bizarre circumstances, has called for thorough investigation into his death.

The family, had earlier rejected the Police claim that the deceased got injured, when he attempted to jump from a motor-bike conveying him to the Kadjebi Police Station for an alleged ginger theft case.

Ms Awin Lorlornyo, wife of Gasonu told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they heard a loud knock on their door on May 23, this year, at about 2200 hours and when she opened the door, she saw two Police Officers.

She said the Police officers only bypassed her and went for the deceased, then sleeping and begun to assault him with the butt of the service gun and stamped on him with their boots without any cause.

She said the deceased started bleeding profusely from his ears and nose before the Officers dragged him from the house to the roadside.

Ms Lorlornyo said when she attempted to shout for help, the Police Officers pointed their gun at her and she obliged.

She said though not a medical doctor, she suspected that the deceased gave up the ghost before being dragged to the roadside.

The distraught wife is appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo- Dampare to cause an independent investigations to unravel the cause of deceased’s death.

Elder David Alornyo, a Spokesperson for the Family, told the GNA that initial cause of death was attributed to injury as a result of an accident or metal object used to hit the head.

This increased the family’s disagreement to Police position of death.

He said confirmation could be done through post-mortem, but unfortunately, they do not have that service at the St. Mary Theresa Hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Mr. Gyan-Mante Frempong, Kadjebi District Police Commander, when contacted by the GNA on the incident confirmed the case.

He said the complainant, Mr. Kpeguni Iddrisu, who is a brother-in-law to the suspect earlier had lodged a complaint about someone continuously being stealing his ginger.

He said Kpeguni decided to lay ambush to get the supposed thief and in the process spotted the suspect conveying the product to his house and followed to the house.

Supt. Gyan-Mante said the Complainant came to the station to report that the suspect had been found, so the Officers should accompany him to effect his arrest.

He said the Complainant together with Police Officer and the suspect sat on a motor-bike ridden by Mr. Kpeguni heading to the Police Station and on the way, Mr. Gasonu, who sat in the middle pushed the Police Officer and wanted to escape, but fell heavily on the asphalted road leading to his head injury.

He said the suspect was rushed to the hospital and the Officer, who also got injured to a different health facility and later transferred to the Police Hospital, Accra, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The District Police Commander said he and his Divisional Commander at Jasikan were with the family on Friday, May 26 and pledged to institute thorough investigation into the incident.

He called on the bereaved family to exercise patience for the investigation to conclude.